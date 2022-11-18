Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill instructors recognized for excellence in instruction

A group of Fort Sill instructors were recognized as the best in their field in this year's FIRES Center of Excellence Instructor and Curriculum Developer...
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of Fort Sill instructors was recognized as the best in their field in this year’s FIRES Center of Excellence Instructor and Curriculum Developer of the Year Ceremony.

Hundreds of instructors gathered Thursday to honor the top 9 honorees.

Winners were recognized from both the Fires Center and the Marine Artillery Detachment.

The Top 9 were selected for several factors including their ability to reach out to and connect with all kinds of students.

“I think every one of us, not every one of us has been an instructor, but everyone has been a student. I know I’ve benefited from great instructors throughout my career, and what they have imparted on me in terms of knowledge has enabled me to be successful. And so, to be able to recognize great instructors for what they do, I think is a great honor to be a part of this today,” said Col. Mike Barefield, Assistant Commandant of the Fort Sill Field Artillery School.

Post officials said the ceremony is a great way to highlight the excellence found in individuals on Fort Sill, and how they contribute to something bigger than themselves.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
Andrew Javier Gutierrez is accused of rape in the first degree,
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to fire officials on scene, a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital immediately...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.

Latest News

Twelve professional drone racers will be going head to head in the Central Plaza this weekend,...
FISTA to host Lawton FPV Invitational
A group of Fort Sill instructors were recognized as the best in their field in this year's...
Fort Sill instructors recognized for excellence in instruction
Twelve professional drone racers will be going head to head in the Central Plaza this weekend,...
FISTA to host Lawton FPV Invitational
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student