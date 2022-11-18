Fort Sill instructors recognized for excellence in instruction

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of Fort Sill instructors was recognized as the best in their field in this year’s FIRES Center of Excellence Instructor and Curriculum Developer of the Year Ceremony.

Hundreds of instructors gathered Thursday to honor the top 9 honorees.

Winners were recognized from both the Fires Center and the Marine Artillery Detachment.

The Top 9 were selected for several factors including their ability to reach out to and connect with all kinds of students.

“I think every one of us, not every one of us has been an instructor, but everyone has been a student. I know I’ve benefited from great instructors throughout my career, and what they have imparted on me in terms of knowledge has enabled me to be successful. And so, to be able to recognize great instructors for what they do, I think is a great honor to be a part of this today,” said Col. Mike Barefield, Assistant Commandant of the Fort Sill Field Artillery School.

Post officials said the ceremony is a great way to highlight the excellence found in individuals on Fort Sill, and how they contribute to something bigger than themselves.

