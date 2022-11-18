Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate opening delayed

Delivery, weather delays have held back construction
Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate is experiencing another construction setback.
Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate is experiencing another construction setback.(KSWO)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate is experiencing another construction setback. The gate has been temporarily closed, while Automated Vehicle Barriers are being installed.

Bentley Gate was originally planned to be temporarily closed from August 15th to October 31st. Lt. Colonel Michael King, Fort Sill’s Directorate of Emergency Services, says the initial delay was due to delivery issues with the barriers. Recent inclement weather pushed the construction completion to January 2023.

“The out of state construction crews are working to complete the project as quickly as possible, but with the delivery and weather delays the project has now bumped up against the holidays,” said King. “This means the Government’s final inspections and acceptance of work completion cannot be completed until mid-January.”

Scott Gate, located on Fort Sill Boulevard, continues to operate 24-hours a day. The gate on 52nd Street is open between 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
A fire destroyed a Cyril family's home the week before Thanksgiving.
Cyril family recovering after losing home, dog in fire
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol both confirmed the...
Investigation underway into Hollis shooting
PlusPass allows drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit...
Pikepass offering new app for users to manage account

Latest News

The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
LPD asking for help
Solving homicides and cracking down on drug trafficking are two top priorities for the Lawton...
LPD speaks on illegal drugs, homicides
Normally around the holiday people worry about having packages stolen, but for one neighborhood...
Lawton neighborhoods experiencing stolen outgoing mail