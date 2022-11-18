Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate opening delayed

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate is experiencing another construction setback. The gate has been temporarily closed, while Automated Vehicle Barriers are being installed.

Bentley Gate was originally planned to be temporarily closed from August 15th to October 31st. Lt. Colonel Michael King, Fort Sill’s Directorate of Emergency Services, says the initial delay was due to delivery issues with the barriers. Recent inclement weather pushed the construction completion to January 2023.

“The out of state construction crews are working to complete the project as quickly as possible, but with the delivery and weather delays the project has now bumped up against the holidays,” said King. “This means the Government’s final inspections and acceptance of work completion cannot be completed until mid-January.”

Scott Gate, located on Fort Sill Boulevard, continues to operate 24-hours a day. The gate on 52nd Street is open between 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

