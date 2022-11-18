Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 2-month-old Labrador Mix who was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare. He will be available for adoption on Saturday, November 19, along with his six brothers and sisters, who are also looking to be adopted.

Lawton Animal Welfare is currently holding two different events.

They’re still holding their seventh annual ‘November Blanket Drive,’ where they seek help from the community to help provide blankets and much-needed items to the animals in their care.

‘Santa Paws’ is Animal Welfare’s giving tree drive for dogs and cats within their jurisdiction who may need a little assistance making it through the Christmas season. Applications can be turned in to Lawton Animal Welfare until November 26, and gifts will be available to pick up from December 16 through December 22.

For more information on ‘Santa Paws’ and a complete list of items needed for their ‘November Blanket Drive,’ you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
Andrew Javier Gutierrez is accused of rape in the first degree,
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to fire officials on scene, a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital immediately...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 4-year-old Terrier Mix who was turned over to Lawton...
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix
Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 4-year-old Terrier Mix who was turned over to Lawton...
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix
This week we met a sweet 2-month-old puppy that is looking for someone to adopt him from Lawton...
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix edition