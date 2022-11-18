Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

High speed chase ends in crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man after a high speed chase.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man after a high speed chase.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man after a high speed chase.

According to OHP, the chase started Thursday afternoon in Sterling, where the suspect fled from local police at high speeds.

They said Sterling police lost sight of the man, but that the suspect later drove past the Troop G Captain on Highway 7, going 135 miles per hour.

Troopers then picked up the chase, the pursuit going onto Flower Mound and then Coombs Road.

OHP says the suspect lost control and crashed on Coombs and 15th street, after which he got out and ran into a nearby field.

Troopers were able to quickly catch and arrest the man.

OHP said troopers found drugs inside the suspect’s car, and they are currently investigating to identify them.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
A fire destroyed a Cyril family's home the week before Thanksgiving.
Cyril family recovering after losing home, dog in fire
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol both confirmed the...
Investigation underway into Hollis shooting
PlusPass allows drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit...
Pikepass offering new app for users to manage account

Latest News

Fire crews were on the scene of a fire set inside a Lawton business.
Fire set inside of Lawton business
Oklahoma had it’s 115th birthday. 115 years ago it was the 46th state to join the United States.
115 years of Oklahoma Statehood
Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate is experiencing another construction setback.
Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate opening delayed
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.