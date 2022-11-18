High speed chase ends in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man after a high speed chase.

According to OHP, the chase started Thursday afternoon in Sterling, where the suspect fled from local police at high speeds.

They said Sterling police lost sight of the man, but that the suspect later drove past the Troop G Captain on Highway 7, going 135 miles per hour.

Troopers then picked up the chase, the pursuit going onto Flower Mound and then Coombs Road.

OHP says the suspect lost control and crashed on Coombs and 15th street, after which he got out and ran into a nearby field.

Troopers were able to quickly catch and arrest the man.

OHP said troopers found drugs inside the suspect’s car, and they are currently investigating to identify them.

