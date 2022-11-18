Expert Connections
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.

34 year-old Louis Lipscomb was killed on the morning of November 5th, at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton.

He was a father of 3, a husband, and a brother. LPD said they have no new information on this case and ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 580-581-3272.

Lipscomb’s family is raising money to help pay for funeral costs, if you would like to donate you can click on the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/louis-javare-lipscomb?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR0iIYmjeUfnlsmvJ8EGZl4f_E5tRHmAO12dNxOAbhvEur5s-XTbxeLTTH0

