LPD speaks on illegal drugs, homicides

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Solving homicides and cracking down on drug trafficking are two top priorities for the Lawton Police Department.

The Lawton Police Department said they’ve been working hard to get drugs off the street.

Since the beginning of the year they have made over 570 narcotic-related arrests.

With 1,400 grams marijuana, close to 1,700 grams of cocaine, about 6,400 grams of methamphetamine, and more than 7,000 fentanyl pills have been confiscated.

“Most of our drugs are coming from the south and we have I44 that runs through town, our special operations is very good at surveillance,” said Blessing.

Lawton Police Sgt. Christopher Blessing said their main goal is to provide safety for the community.

“Just know that we are trying our best, I think that’s what anyone could ask for is our best, we’re not perfect but we do try to chase excellence,” he said.

Sgt. Blessing said another issue the city faces is an increase in homicides from the previous year according to their crime statistics report.

So far in 2022, there have been 15 homicides, the latest one on November 5th. It’s the only homicide case still open.

“So we are urging the public to please come forward and just talk to us, give us some more information, we are trying to help the victim’s family with a little bit of closure,” he said.

Blessing said the case is still under investigation, they have no new details at this time, and ask anyone with information on this crime or any other to contact the department.

“If you want to stay anonymous, you contact Crime Stoppers, if you give a tip and your tip leads to a felony arrest you are given a cash reward,” said Blessing.

