Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPD speaks on illegal drugs, homicides

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Solving homicides and cracking down on drug trafficking are two top priorities for the Lawton Police Department.

The Lawton Police Department said they’ve been working hard to get drugs off the street.

Since the beginning of the year they have made over 570 narcotic-related arrests.

With 1,400 grams marijuana, close to 1,700 grams of cocaine, about 6,400 grams of methamphetamine, and more than 7,000 fentanyl pills have been confiscated.

“Most of our drugs are coming from the south and we have I44 that runs through town, our special operations is very good at surveillance,” said Blessing.

Lawton Police Sgt. Christopher Blessing said their main goal is to provide safety for the community.

“Just know that we are trying our best, I think that’s what anyone could ask for is our best, we’re not perfect but we do try to chase excellence,” he said.

Sgt. Blessing said another issue the city faces is an increase in homicides from the previous year according to their crime statistics report.

So far in 2022, there have been 15 homicides, the latest one on November 5th. It’s the only homicide case still open.

“So we are urging the public to please come forward and just talk to us, give us some more information, we are trying to help the victim’s family with a little bit of closure,” he said.

Blessing said the case is still under investigation, they have no new details at this time, and ask anyone with information on this crime or any other to contact the department.

“If you want to stay anonymous, you contact Crime Stoppers, if you give a tip and your tip leads to a felony arrest you are given a cash reward,” said Blessing.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
A fire destroyed a Cyril family's home the week before Thanksgiving.
Cyril family recovering after losing home, dog in fire
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol both confirmed the...
Investigation underway into Hollis shooting
PlusPass allows drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit...
Pikepass offering new app for users to manage account

Latest News

The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
LPD asking for help
Normally around the holiday people worry about having packages stolen, but for one neighborhood...
Lawton neighborhoods experiencing stolen outgoing mail
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 11/17/22