Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of little Myah on Friday.(WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday.

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court.

WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box earlier in the year.

“We are so grateful for Myah’s birth mother; she made a really courageous decision,” Bruce Faltynski said.

Officials said the baby was initially admitted to the hospital after being found in the box as doctors determined she had a stroke.

Bruce Faltynski said thankfully little Myah has been well since and meeting all of her milestones.

The couple also adopted their 8-year-old daughter Kaia in March.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
Andrew Javier Gutierrez is accused of rape in the first degree,
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to fire officials on scene, a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital immediately...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Jury says it’s deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial
At Eisenhower High School, the Native American Club had the opportunity to share part of their...
Eisenhower High School holds Native American Heritage Month assembly