Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Ronan and Hinkle manslaughter hearing rescheduled

Two-former Lawton Police officers charged with manslaughter were scheduled to attend a...
Two-former Lawton Police officers charged with manslaughter were scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Friday, which has now been rescheduled for January 2023.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two-former Lawton Police officers charged with manslaughter were scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Friday, which has now been rescheduled for January 2023.

READ| UPDATE: Officers charged in Dec. shooting, statements and body cam released by city officials

Former officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle were fired from the department in January 2022 after shooting and killing Quadry Sanders in December 2021.

The medical examiner’s report said Sanders was shot 12 times in total.

READ| Two officers fired after December officer-involved shooting in Lawton

Both officers were scheduled to appear on first-degree manslaughter charges in Comanche District Court on Friday, under Judge Grant Shepard.

However, Gary James, the defendants’ attorney, filed a joint motion on Thursday to reschedule the hearing, which was accepted by Shepard.

According to James, there are pending cases in the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals whose outcomes could affect the application or interpretation of the Oklahoma statutes, possibly applying to the case against the officers.

Currently, Ronan and Hinkle both face charges of 1st-degree manslaughter, but the attorney representing the Sanders’ family previously told 7News he is attempting to upgrade the charges to murder.

READ| Sanders’ family attorney seeks to upgrade charges to murder

The hearing has been rescheduled for Jan. 11, 2023.

If convicted, both Hinkle and Ronan face a minimum of 4 years in state prison.

Ronan and Hinkle have both currently been released on $25,000 bonds.

READ| UPDATE: Former LPD officers charged in killing of Quadry Sanders arraigned, post bail

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
Andrew Javier Gutierrez is accused of rape in the first degree,
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
A fire destroyed a Cyril family's home the week before Thanksgiving.
Cyril family recovering after losing home, dog in fire
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.
Lawton Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at a Lawton business on Thursday, after...
Fire set inside of Lawton business

Latest News

Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
According to fire officials on scene, a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital immediately...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
First Alert Forecast 11/18 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/18 AM)