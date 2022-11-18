Ronan and Hinkle manslaughter hearing rescheduled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two-former Lawton Police officers charged with manslaughter were scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Friday, which has now been rescheduled for January 2023.

Former officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle were fired from the department in January 2022 after shooting and killing Quadry Sanders in December 2021.

The medical examiner’s report said Sanders was shot 12 times in total.

Both officers were scheduled to appear on first-degree manslaughter charges in Comanche District Court on Friday, under Judge Grant Shepard.

However, Gary James, the defendants’ attorney, filed a joint motion on Thursday to reschedule the hearing, which was accepted by Shepard.

According to James, there are pending cases in the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals whose outcomes could affect the application or interpretation of the Oklahoma statutes, possibly applying to the case against the officers.

Currently, Ronan and Hinkle both face charges of 1st-degree manslaughter, but the attorney representing the Sanders’ family previously told 7News he is attempting to upgrade the charges to murder.

The hearing has been rescheduled for Jan. 11, 2023.

If convicted, both Hinkle and Ronan face a minimum of 4 years in state prison.

Ronan and Hinkle have both currently been released on $25,000 bonds.

