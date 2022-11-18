Woman severely burned in late night house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman was sent to the hospital late Thursday night, following a house fire in Lawton.

Crews were called to the 2200 block of Pollard just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday after flames were seen coming from the front of the home.

According to fire officials on the scene, a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital immediately to be treated for severe burns. Three animals were also harmed during the blaze, but their condition is not known at this time.

As for what caused the fire, that is still unclear. The fire marshal has been called in to investigate the blaze.

