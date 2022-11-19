Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast- The Uphill Climb to Thanksgiving

Today we sit in cool fall-like temperatures, but we’ll gradually warm over the next few days before dropping back down in time for Thanksgiving!
By Collin Mertz
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today we sit in cool fall-like temperatures, but we’ll gradually warm over the next few days before dropping back down with a front just in time for Thanksgiving.

We start our Saturday with cloud cover and work our way up to the clear, sunny 40s by the afternoon. Light breezes from the north range from 5-15 mph. Overnight lows drop to the mid 20s. Tomorrow sees a reversal of today as far as cloud cover goes: sunny in the morning with clouds overtaking the skies by the evening. Highs tomorrow up a few degrees from today.

That is part of a warming trend that we’ll see over the next few days, as a surge of warmer air off the Gulf bumps temps and dewpoints. By Monday, highs are in the upper 50s and Tuesday and Wednesday are up in the 60s. A slight 10% chance of rain Monday for the southern half of Texoma.

Then, like a Thanksgiving miracle, a cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, dropping us back into the 50s.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to fire officials on scene, a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital immediately...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
Lawton Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at a Lawton business on Thursday, after...
Fire set inside of Lawton business
Andrew Javier Gutierrez is accused of rape in the first degree,
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man after a high speed chase.
High speed chase ends in crash

Latest News

A gradual warming trend is expected to start heading into the weekend
First Alert 7 Forecast | 11/18PM
A gradual warming trend is expected to start heading into the weekend
First Alert 7 Forecast
A chilly Friday night on tap for anyone with plans
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast 11/18 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/18 AM)