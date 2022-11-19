First Alert Forecast- The Uphill Climb to Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today we sit in cool fall-like temperatures, but we’ll gradually warm over the next few days before dropping back down with a front just in time for Thanksgiving.

We start our Saturday with cloud cover and work our way up to the clear, sunny 40s by the afternoon. Light breezes from the north range from 5-15 mph. Overnight lows drop to the mid 20s. Tomorrow sees a reversal of today as far as cloud cover goes: sunny in the morning with clouds overtaking the skies by the evening. Highs tomorrow up a few degrees from today.

That is part of a warming trend that we’ll see over the next few days, as a surge of warmer air off the Gulf bumps temps and dewpoints. By Monday, highs are in the upper 50s and Tuesday and Wednesday are up in the 60s. A slight 10% chance of rain Monday for the southern half of Texoma.

Then, like a Thanksgiving miracle, a cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, dropping us back into the 50s.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.