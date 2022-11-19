Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill graduates over 300 soldiers Friday

Special congratulations to our honor graduates, Private 1st Class Rhavyn Millis from the 1st...
Special congratulations to our honor graduates, Private 1st Class Rhavyn Millis from the 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery and Private Erik Hermannson from the 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Good news on Fort Sill, after more than 300 Soldiers graduated from basic training on Friday!

Soldiers graduated alongside F Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery and C Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery.

The graduation took place indoors at the Cache Creek Chapel due to the weather.

All the recent graduates will now head to Advanced Individual Training, where they will learn how to fulfill their duties in jobs ranging from Field Artillery to Military Intelligence.

Special congratulations to our honor graduates, Private 1st Class Rhavyn Millis from the 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery and Private Erik Hermannson from the 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to District Attorney David Thomas, two men died and a third was critically injured in...
Details released after deadly weekend shooting in Hollis
Andrew Javier Gutierrez is accused of rape in the first degree,
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to fire officials on scene, a 67-year-old woman was taken to the hospital immediately...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide.
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.

Latest News

74-year-old Lea Yourist was inside trapped inside the home. Her condition is still critical,...
Woman seriously inquired in house fire in Lawton
Fort Sill officials held a special retirement ceremony honoring 17 soldiers, along with one...
Seventeen soldiers honored in Fort Sill Retirement Ceremony
A chilly Friday night on tap for anyone with plans
First Alert 7 Forecast | 11/18PM
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 11/18/22