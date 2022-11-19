Fort Sill graduates over 300 soldiers Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Good news on Fort Sill, after more than 300 Soldiers graduated from basic training on Friday!

Soldiers graduated alongside F Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery and C Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery.

The graduation took place indoors at the Cache Creek Chapel due to the weather.

All the recent graduates will now head to Advanced Individual Training, where they will learn how to fulfill their duties in jobs ranging from Field Artillery to Military Intelligence.

Special congratulations to our honor graduates, Private 1st Class Rhavyn Millis from the 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery and Private Erik Hermannson from the 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery.

