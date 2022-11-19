LFD offers free smoke detectors to encourage household safety

Expert Connections
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Deputy Fire Marshall Anthony Garibay with the Lawton Fire Department believes smoke detectors are priceless when it comes to household safety.

“They’re worth their weight in gold,” said Garibay.

Household safety is the main reason Lawton Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office partners with the Vision 2020 organization to support an ongoing community-wide risk reduction program.

The program invites community members to visit with a fire marshal about the layout of their home, and then they will give them an estimate of how many smoke detectors are needed and install them all free of charge.

Deputy Fire Marshall Garibay said smoke detectors are critical in making sure your family gets out in time, should your home ever catch fire

“Residences that do have the fire alarms are substantial in them getting out and them not getting severely burned. The loss of life alone... I can honestly tell you within the last couple of years that I’ve been on, there has not been a loss of life when they had smoke detectors in there. In that alone, these smoke detectors are worth their weight in gold,” said Garibay.

If you are interested in participating in the program just swing by their office at 1701 SW Lee Blvd. or call (580) 581-3299.

