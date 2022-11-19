Seventeen soldiers honored in Fort Sill Retirement Ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Seventeen Fort Sill soldiers donned their dress blues one last time on Friday, as they retire and head into their next chapter.

Fort Sill officials held a special ceremony to honor them, along with one civilian contractor who was also retiring, on Friday afternoon at Cache Creek Chapel.

We caught up with retiree SFC. Jacob Dorner who said when he took his duty uniform off this morning he realized it would be for the last time.

Despite that, Dorner said he’s excited for what’s ahead.

“Going and spending more time with my children and doing something for myself. My past 20 years have been serving the country and serving my soldiers. So, doing something for myself is something a little newer to me. I plan on going into culinary school and then hopefully operating my own food truck,” said Dorner.

To all the soldiers who retired on Friday, all of us at 7News wish you luck in your future endeavors, and thank you for your service.

