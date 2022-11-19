Expert Connections
Woman seriously injured in a house fire in Lawton

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday evening around 10:14 p.m. Lawton Fire Department was dispatched to a home on fire with a woman inside.

The neighbors across the street saw the fire and called 911.

“All we could hear after that you know is this woman inside screaming for help,” Clark said.

Police officers first on the scene tried to get the woman out, but the flames were too intense.

“Went up there with the other two neighbors trying to get the door open and as soon as the flames would tense out, they would all back up and go back in the yard,” Clark said.

Yourist’s partner was very emotional and declined to speak on camera, but he said she normally sleeps in the living room where the fire happened.

“She bed rest so she can’t get up and do a lot of moving around. Her Husband takes care of her and he was actually gone to the store or wherever down the road, all of this just happened instantly,” Clark said.

“The first priority for us is always rescued and were going to assume that there is a rescue profile every time a respond so are crews are always gearing up for that,” Lawton Fire Chief Jared Williams said.

Lawton firefighters rescued Yourist from the home.

“That was hard to see especially when they rolled her by and she’s got over 50 percent of her body burnt,” Clark said.

Lawton’s fire Marshall said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“If the home is occupied you have a lot more causes that could be in a fire than a vacant structure with no utilities so we defiantly take those in consideration as well,” Lawton Fire Marshall Heath Want said.

