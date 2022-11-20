LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some folks got a head start on Christmas shopping at the 49th Annual Craft Show.

Hundreds of vendors set up at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton selling unique, handcrafted goods and food.

Kids who spotted potential gifts at the event could ask Santa and Mrs. Clause to leave their finds under their tree this Christmas.

”In my mind and a lot of other people’s mind, it’s the kick-off of Christmas shopping. Just a little bit ahead of Black Friday, but at the same token you can ask a lot of the customers out here that’s what they’re thinking about. They’re getting a head start on Christmas shopping,” event coordinator Jose Vazquez.

Some of the proceeds from the event will benefit local charities, keeping the spirit of giving going this season.

