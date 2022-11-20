Expert Connections
Christmas movie-themed floats line streets for Holiday in the Park Parade

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Floats lined the streets in Lawton for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday in the Park Parade Saturday night.

One hundred organizations participated, decorating floats in line with the Christmas movie theme.

Everyone lined up on C Ave. and went all the way to Elmer Thomas Park. It included people from the Lawton Rangers, Lawton Public Schools and even our own 7News crew members.

Owner of Yard Jerk Chicken Adrian Mighty said he moved to the area last December, eager to get involved.

“Togetherness is what we need because since the pandemic, people have been separated and been all by themselves,” Mighty said. “For an event like this, everybody comes together and sees the hope is not gone. The joy is still there. Sharing, laughter, kids playing together. This event brings all that back together.”

The holiday attractions in Elmer Thomas stay up until the New Year’s Day.

There are a variety of new lights this year, plus an ice skating rink and a Ferris wheel.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

