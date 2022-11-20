Expert Connections
Faith Based Church held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s the season of giving and Faith Based Church provided Thanksgiving food for the community for the 25th year.

Faith Based Church partnered with First Methodist Church for their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday morning.

The goal was to provide food for up to 2000 people in less than 3 hours.

“Christ’s mission is to spread the word and to help people and this is one way of doing that,” said Davis.

Church member John Davis helped bring the two churches together to reach that goal.

Lawton Public Schools students, non-profits and businesses came together to make it all possible.

“I hope that people are looking for those opportunities to be of assistance to somebody else,” he said.

Pastor Jerry Dillard said they want to make sure everyone has a thanksgiving meal.

“He gave us a mission and we are walking it out in his name, we’re not doing it for ourselves we are doing it for this location,” said Dillard.

Each bag of food contained traditional Thanksgiving meal items donated by the community.

“It’s a blessing a truly blessing that you have all these different volunteers,” he said.

