LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department stayed busy fighting a house fire Saturday morning.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Cherry Ave. Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic.

Fire marshals told our photographer on scene no one was injured, and the homeowners are contacting the Red Cross.

