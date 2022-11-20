Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast- The Path to Turkey is Fraught with Warm Temps

The next several days see a warming trend, thanks to a surge of warm, moist, gulf air.
By Collin Mertz
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Look y’all, I know some of y’all are are already itching for sleigh bells and white Christmas and whatnot, but we haven’t made it to Thanksgiving yet. And, much like Grandma’s oven in t-minus 5 days, we’re warming up.

The next several days see a warming trend, thanks to a surge of warm, moist, gulf air. Today, highs top out in the low 50s and upper 40s across Texoma, with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the south 5-15 mph. A very slight 10% chance for a brief, isolated shower for southern-most counties ranges from this evening through early tomorrow morning. After that, rain chances are gone for a while. Lows overnight drop into the 20s, so bring the pup inside.

Monday, some cloud cover returns and temps bump up a few degrees to the mid-50s, then the low 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

For your Thanksgiving, a cold front begins moving through Texoma in the morning. Temperatures pull back a hair, dropping back to the upper 50s. Unfortunately this front isn’t quite strong enough to plunge us below freezing or bring any precip, but hey we’ll take whatever Thanksgiving miracle we can get.

I tell you what, I’m thankful for cold fronts... and warm fronts... and occluded fronts... and dry lines...

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

