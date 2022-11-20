Free Skate in the Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The winter festivities in Elmer Thomas Park continued Sunday morning with two hours of free ice skating.

From 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. visitors did their best to stay upright in the rink.

Lawton Hawks athletics sponsored the event so there was no cost to rent skates or test your luck on the synthetic ice.

The Lawton Chamber of Commerce says the free skate is a great chance for families to get out together.

”They definitely look like they’re having fun, of course me and the wife are ready to go on and get home and they still want to keep on going,” one parent, Nathan Seay, said about his kids in the rink.

Holiday in the Park will continue hosting fun family events through the end of the year.

You can check out their schedule here.

