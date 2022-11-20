Kids entrepreneurs day at the Lawton Farmers market

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmers Market gave children a chance to be entrepreneurs Saturday morning.

Kids had a fun opportunity to gain experience selling products to customers.

Logan Harwood is just 14-years-old, he’s been baking and donating the money raised to charity for almost five years.

Harwood said he keeps doing it to help others.

“If it goes to a charity, you know what that’s going to go towards, it’s going to go towards food, or water, or for clothes, or for something that could help them out,” he said.

Harwood donates the funds to the Lawton Food Bank, Hearts That Care clinic and the Center for Creative Living.

He hopes to one day create his own non-profit to keep the elderly population off the streets.

