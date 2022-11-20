World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center.

Sixty bull riders ended the year with the three-day event. It’s open to anybody, with the youngest rider being 12-years-old and the oldest at 57.

Around 40 WSPBR bull riders from the senior association participated, and 20 from the open association.

President Gary Johns said this is the payoff for the people who have been riding all year long.

”We’ve gone to about 40 bull rides throughout the year,” Johns said. “We’ve got guys that have been beat up all year, ridden in crazy hot weather. Man, this is where it all comes together for them and their families to have a great time and try their guts out and go for a world championship.”

The organization is celebrating its 14th year bringing bull riders together for a little friendly competition.

Johns said he hopes to bring the WSPBR back to Duncan next year and make the event even bigger.

They’ll crown the champions Sunday at an awards banquet.

