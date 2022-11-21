Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking a pause in executions and ordering a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection.

Ivey issued a statement Monday saying she had both asked the state attorney general to withdraw motions seeking execution dates for two inmates.

She also asked that the prison system undertake a full review of the state’s execution process.

The move came just days after the uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
Floats lined the streets in Lawton for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday in the Park Parade...
Christmas movie-themed floats line streets for Holiday in the Park Parade
Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic.
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the...
World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan

Latest News

Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record
The City of Lawton has announced several schedule changes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
City of Lawton announces Thanksgiving hours
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident