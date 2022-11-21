City of Lawton announces Thanksgiving hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced several schedule changes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a press release, City of Lawton offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.

The Lawton Public Library will also be closed both days for Thanksgiving, along with closing early on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

City officials want to make sure residents are aware that trash cart collection will also be affected this week. Carts will not be collected on Thursday and the Lawton City Landfill will be closed.

According to the press release, cart collection for Area 3 will be moved to Wednesday, Nov. 23 while collection for Area 4 will still take place on Friday. The Lawton City Landfill will continue normal business hours on Friday and Saturday.

Officials want to ensure residents that essential services from the Lawton Police Department and Lawton Fire Department will remain available.

City of Lawton facilities will all resume regular business hours on Monday, Nov. 28.

