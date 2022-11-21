Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Driver in sheriff’s academy crash says it wasn’t intentional

FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 22-year-old driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week says it was not deliberate.

Nicholas Gutierrez told NBC4LA that he didn’t do it intentionally and feels bad.

Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer but was abruptly released, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department saying further investigation was needed.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content viewers may find disturbing.

Deputies had earlier said that the driver intentionally hit the recruits. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/OBTAINED BY KCBS/ANDREW MARTINEZ/FRANCISCO SILVA/CNN/Obtained by KCBS/KCAL)

Gutierrez’s attorney says he was on his way to work at the time and had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically.

Authorities said Sunday that one recruit was in grave condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
Floats lined the streets in Lawton for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday in the Park Parade...
Christmas movie-themed floats line streets for Holiday in the Park Parade
Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic.
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the...
World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan

Latest News

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
President Biden pardons a turkey
NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’
Doyle and Ruth Lindsey celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary with friends and family.
‘Look what we started’: Married couple celebrates 80th anniversary with family
A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck