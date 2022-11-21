Duncan man charged with rape, lewd molestation of child

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man is facing two charges, including first degree rape and lewd molestation, for alleged sexual contact with a child under 14.

According to court documents, Robert Dean Shipley, 47, is accused of having sexual relations with the child between April 2018 and November 2022.

Documents say the victim came forward and accused Shipley of several encounters at his home and two area lakes over the years.

The accusations range from him forcing them to watch pornographic material on his phone to several sexual encounters, according to the affidavit.

Shipley’s bond has been placed at $300,000.

