First Alert Forecast (11/21 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Clear skies this morning have once again lead to temperatures plunging back down to near-freezing, but with cloudless conditions expected to stick around all day, the abundant sunshine will warm the surface enough that afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s, with some even possibly reaching the low 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

We’ve made the steady climb back to near-average temperatures after getting a blast of winter last week, and given that the “day to give thanks” is this week, we can be thankful for the fact that we will not stray away from average fall-like temperatures through the next 7 days.

Tonight will continue to feature clear skies and calm southerly winds as low temperatures fall back down to the low/mid 30s. Some present moisture will lead to dewpoints sitting at around similar temperatures, and combined with the tranquil winds could allow for a slight decrease in visibility with light fog possibly developing tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with tons of sunshine and calm southerly winds. Temperature for most will cross into the low 60s, where we are expected to stay for the rest of the week. Wednesday we will witness mostly cloudy skies due to a cold front sweeping down across the Plains. A slight rain chance is possible ahead of the front, but unlikely.

For Thanksgiving we will be waking up to morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures that afternoon will still warm into the upper 50s and low 60s even with the passage of the front the night before. Some isolated rain showers are possible that morning for parts of Texoma, but both the rain and most of the clouds will clear by the middle of the day, just in time to gather around the table for some turkey. The main thing to watch out for is the winds, as they will be breezing out of the north at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Partly cloudy-to-mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low/mid 60s will be how we end off this week.

