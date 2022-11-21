First Alert Forecast | 11/21PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! This evening will remain quiet with clear skies and light winds. With the quiet weather conditions overnight, patchy fog may develop between 4AM-10AM tomorrow. The fog will result in reduced visibility, so extra time may need to be factored in to the morning commute. Temperatures walking out the door will be in the low to mid 30s. For a short period of time, areas along I-44 could see freezing fog. Similar to regular fog, the tiny droplets/drizzle will freeze when they come into contact with an object.

Fog will taper off by mid to late morning and the rest of Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies. With the sunshine and light south/southeast winds, highs by the afternoon will reach the low to mid 60s (finally near-average temperatures). Cloud cover will start to increase late Tuesday evening.

Skies on Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy. Despite the clouds, highs will remain in the low to mid 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. I don’t expect a washout for Wednesday but rain chances are possible. The highest chance for precipitation will be focused across southeast Oklahoma but areas as far west as I-44 could see a stray shower or two.

A cold front will move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning resulting in breezy northeast winds for Turkey Day! Thanksgiving Day is looking to start in the mid 40s. Look for sustained winds at 15 to 25mph, with gusts higher. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some exact details remain fuzzy but as of this Monday evening, it looks like there is a greater chance for widespread precipitation Thursday through Saturday. The precipitation will likely come in two rounds. The first wave Thursday morning and the second Friday night into Saturday. With the cold front does come an area of low pressure. The exact track of the center of that low will determine where the highest accumulations will be. For now, its trending along and southeast of I-44.

A somewhat colder airmass will move in following the front, resulting in highs by Friday afternoon dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s. While temperatures (for now) are above freezing, some models are suggesting winter precipitation for western counties. I’m not too concerned about this as I’m leaning towards the warmer side of things.

Saturday afternoon will warm into the mid 50s for all locations. As precipitation exits, skies will gradually clear. Look for morning clouds with afternoon sunshine Saturday. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

