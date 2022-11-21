Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record

Parents give birth to twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago, breaking previous record. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Newborns Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway are already pretty famous. They were born from embryos frozen 30 years ago.

The Nation Embryo Donation Center said that makes them the new record holders.

The previous longest-frozen embryo resulting in birth was about 27 years old.

The twins were born to Rachel and Philip Ridgeway, who live in Oregon.

Rachel Ridgeway said she and her husband thought embryo adoption was something they would want to do when they heard about it.

“Going into this process, we wanted to choose children that in our eyes were the most unwanted, the most needy, the ones in a lot of ways that have been overlooked,” Rachel Ridgeway said.

As if Lydia and Timothy’s births weren’t special enough, they were also born on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
Floats lined the streets in Lawton for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday in the Park Parade...
Christmas movie-themed floats line streets for Holiday in the Park Parade
Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic.
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the...
World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan

Latest News

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
President Biden pardons a turkey
NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
Driver in sheriff’s academy crash says it wasn’t intentional
Doyle and Ruth Lindsey celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary with friends and family.
‘Look what we started’: Married couple celebrates 80th anniversary with family
A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck