Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Saturday night.

Police say the wreck which happened around 11:30 on Saturday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.

Officials say Gwaltney was driving the wrong direction on I-44 for an unknown reason prior to the collision.

The department’s traffic division is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
Floats lined the streets in Lawton for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday in the Park Parade...
Christmas movie-themed floats line streets for Holiday in the Park Parade
Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic.
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the...
World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan

Latest News

The City of Lawton has announced several schedule changes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
City of Lawton announces Thanksgiving hours
According to court documents, Robert Dean Shipley, 47, is accused of having sexual relations...
Duncan man charged with rape, lewd molestation of child
According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via...
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
First Alert Forecast 11/21 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/21 AM)