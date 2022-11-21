LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Saturday night.
Police say the wreck which happened around 11:30 on Saturday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
Officials say Gwaltney was driving the wrong direction on I-44 for an unknown reason prior to the collision.
The department’s traffic division is continuing to investigate the incident.
