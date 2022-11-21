Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicks off in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicked off in Lawton Sunday morning.

People have come to southwest Oklahoma from all over the state for the three day conference.

Sunday night, people took to the stage for open mic night, and Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Dr. Cornel Pewewardy wrapped the evening up with remarks.

The remainder of the conference includes speakers from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the National Indian Women’s Resource Center and the Native Alliance Against Violence.

Events continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Apache Casino Hotel.

