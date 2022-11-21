Rose Rock Productions prepares for film festival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rose Rock Productions, an organization focused on film and photography in Oklahoma, is preparing to host its 3rd annual Southwest 48 Film Festival next week.

7News spoke with Cason Troutman, the founder of Rose Rock Productions, and discussed his decision to create the organization and the Southwest 48 Film Festival.

Troutman says the Southwest 48 Film Festival initially began as a joke while he was performing at an improv show. He mentioned it during his performance; afterward, one of his buddies coerced him into making it official.

He says he created the film festival to show people that it doesn’t take much to make your own movie, and if you have determination, nothing can stop you from following your dreams. His goal is to push creatives toward their dreams, offer an outlet to get their foot in the door, and allow them to showcase what they’re made of.

Southwest 48 Film Festival consists of content creators making a short film in 48 hours, using specific props and phrases, and mixing two genres to make the film. Contestants this year filmed their submissions from November 18 to November 20.

Rose Rock Productions will premiere the film submissions at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at the Vaska Theatre. Tickets are $10 at the door.

For more information, you can visit the Rose Rock Productions Facebook page here.

