Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
Floats lined the streets in Lawton for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday in the Park Parade...
Christmas movie-themed floats line streets for Holiday in the Park Parade
Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic.
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the...
World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan

Latest News

Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
The City of Lawton has announced several schedule changes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
City of Lawton announces Thanksgiving hours
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident