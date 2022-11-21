Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Sheetz offers discount many drivers will be thankful for this holiday season

Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the start of the holiday season.
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the start of the holiday season.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sheetz is celebrating the start of the holiday season by reducing the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 at more than 350 of its locations across the country.

According to a news release, the price will only be available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer unleaded 88.

“We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday,” president and CEO Travis Sheetz said.

The limited-time promotion began Monday and will continue through Nov. 28.

“We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Sheetz said.

According to Sheetz, unleaded 88 contains 5% more ethanol than unleaded 87 and burns cleaner, making it more environmentally friendly.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
Floats lined the streets in Lawton for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday in the Park Parade...
Christmas movie-themed floats line streets for Holiday in the Park Parade
Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic.
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the...
World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan

Latest News

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Abducted boy found safe in Texas
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record