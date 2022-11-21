Unit ‘re-patching’ ceremony held on Fort Sill

Expert Connections
The 4-60th Air Defense Artillery brigade is Fort Sill's first Direct-Energy short range air defense unit, or DEM SHORAD for short.
The 4-60th Air Defense Artillery brigade is Fort Sill’s first Direct-Energy short range air defense unit, or DEM SHORAD for short.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - To those who have never served in the military a patch may seem like nothing more than a piece of fabric.

But to those who have or currently serve, a patch is symbol of identity and a symbol which also shows off the unit they represent.

That’s why Monday’s “re-patching” ceremony on Fort Sill was more than taking off one patch and replacing it with another it’s changing their very identity.

The 4-60th Air Defense Artillery brigade is Fort Sill’s first Direct-Energy short range air defense unit, or DEM SHORAD for short.

Once fully mission capable, the unit will help fight against enemy aerial platforms, such as UAVs, helicopters, and even fixed-wing aircraft.

Today’s ceremony transferred the unit from the 31st ADA based in Fort Bliss, Texas, to the 1st Armored Division here on Fort Sill.

“This is a physical illustration of which team you’re on,” Lt. Col. Alex Corby said. “We’re very proud of both the team we were on previous to today, the 31st brigade, as well as the team we’re joining today in the 1st armor division. We look forward to working with both teams moving forward as this transition occurs, as well as our partners here at Fort Sill and the FIRES Center of Excellence.”

A Fort Sill spokesperson said the 4-60th Aces Battalion was re-activated in March of this year, after the unit was deactivated at the end of the Vietnam War.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

