Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County.

According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old.

The victim told police he came to their house a couple days after they began talking and they snuck out of their house to go meet him. The two then allegedly drove near Fuller Road and 58th Street when Russell pulled over and began kissing them, according to the documents.

Russell allegedly began having sexual intercourse with the victim, only stopping when a car drove by, telling the victim he didn’t want to get in trouble, according to investigators.

Five weeks later, the victim discovered they were pregnant and attempted to contact Russell but he had blocked them on social media. Russell was eventually contacted and is accused of paying the victim $120 several times while asking them not to tell anyone, according to court documents.

A local notary also reportedly told police in October they met with Russell and notarized a letter which said “I give up my rights to the kid and I’ll pay the $120 every two weeks.”

Russell is currently free on $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 8, 2023 according to online court records.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.