Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen

According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via...
According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old.(WDBJ7)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County.

According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old.

The victim told police he came to their house a couple days after they began talking and they snuck out of their house to go meet him. The two then allegedly drove near Fuller Road and 58th Street when Russell pulled over and began kissing them, according to the documents.

Russell allegedly began having sexual intercourse with the victim, only stopping when a car drove by, telling the victim he didn’t want to get in trouble, according to investigators.

Five weeks later, the victim discovered they were pregnant and attempted to contact Russell but he had blocked them on social media. Russell was eventually contacted and is accused of paying the victim $120 several times while asking them not to tell anyone, according to court documents.

A local notary also reportedly told police in October they met with Russell and notarized a letter which said “I give up my rights to the kid and I’ll pay the $120 every two weeks.”

Russell is currently free on $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 8, 2023 according to online court records.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
Floats lined the streets in Lawton for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday in the Park Parade...
Christmas movie-themed floats line streets for Holiday in the Park Parade
Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic.
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the...
World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 11/21 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/21 AM)
Sunday night, people took to the stage for open mic night, and Dr. Cornel Pewewardy received a...
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicks off in Lawton
The winter festivities in Elmer Thomas Park continued this morning with two hours of free ice...
Free Skate in the Park
The Lawton Farmers Market gave children a chance to be entrepreneurs Saturday morning.
Kids entrepreneurs day at the Lawton Farmers market