Christmas tree farmer looks to rekindle holiday traditions

DeAnn Hill makes wreaths by hand.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - With Christmas just around the corner, one woman hopes to rekindle old traditions.

DeAnn Hill is the owner of D & L Christmas Tree Farm and Wreaths. After her husband passed away in 2016, she became the main caretaker of the farm. Along with being able to pick out your own Christmas tree, there are wreaths on display that Hill makes by hand, as well as a petting zoo with animals like donkeys and goats.

“My husband used to do it a couple miles down the road and when we got married we just started planting trees and stuff here, but he passed away six years ago and so I just kept it up,” says Hill.

The farm was brought into the family in 2005 when she married her husband LaRue, and has been providing families from around Oklahoma with a genuine Christmas experience.

“The trees grow all year. The real ones smell good, they make your house smell like Christmas, plus it’s a family deal,” Hill says. ”Your whole family can come out, they can cut the tree. That’s what people need is family experiences.”

Most weekends her brother comes out to help with the grove. The prices range anywhere from $45 to $225, depending on the tree’s size.

“It’s a lot of work but it’s just warms your heart and you see the families and that’s what Christmas is about. It’s about going and doing things as a family,” says Hill.

