City of Lawton updated Thanksgiving trash collection hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holidays are meant to be spent with the family, and that includes city workers as well.

To ensure city staff is provided with Thanksgiving off, trash collection is taking place a tad bit early for some residents.

The City of Lawton’s Solid Waste Collections Superintendent, Jason Mansel, said residents living in Area Three will have their trash picked up a day early.

So, they need to put their garbage out on the evening of Tuesday, November 22, or by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, to get their weekly service fulfilled.

“You can place your city cart out as early as five this evening, on Tuesday afternoon. We ask that each resident has it out prior to seven in the morning; that way, we can start beginning our routes and send trucks out at seven,” said Mansel

In case you aren’t sure, Area Three includes the areas from Southwest 11 street to 82 street, some up to 112 street, and from Gore to Southwest Coombs Road.

For more information on closing within Lawton for the Thanksgiving holiday, you can visit the City of Lawton site here.

