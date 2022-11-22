Expert Connections
Dispute over free-roaming pigs leads to attempted murder, DA says

A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30...
A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years.
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A dispute about free-roaming pigs led to a man serving at least two decades in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder, according to officials in North Carolina.

District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said 68-year-old Kenneth McCall shot 39-year-old William McCall in October 2020 following an argument about free-roaming pigs.

The DA said William McCall claimed the animals were rooting up and damaging the family-owned Pinhook Valley Campground. He shot one of the pigs.

In response to the shooting of the pig, Kenneth McCall shot into William McCall’s car, hitting him two times in the torso.

It was a “miracle” that William survived his wounds, according to the DA.

A jury returned a guilty verdict, rejecting the defense’s claim that Kenneth McCall acted in self-defense.

A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years.

