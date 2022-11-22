First Alert Forecast (11/22 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! There is patchy fog blanketing portions of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas, significantly decreasing visibility. Make sure to take extra precaution when heading out the door and hitting the road. Due to the near-freeing temperatures, there is the possibility for the development of freezing fog. The fog will clear out along with any present cloud coverage by the mid-to-late morning hours.

This afternoon will once again feature tons of sunshine with very little clouds. High temps for nearly everyone should climb into the low/mid 60s, which is where the average temperature for this time of year sits at. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Cloud coverage will gradually increase this evening once the sun goes down.

By the early morning hours tomorrow, skies will be mostly cloudy-to-overcast. Due to this and light southerly winds, temperatures will only fall down to the low 40s for most. That being said, moisture will once again advect back across Texoma overnight, leading to light and patchy fog developing around sunrise tomorrow morning.

A few hit/miss light rain showers will pop-up tomorrow, with coverage mainly limited south and east of I-44. Mostly cloudy skies through the entire day will keep high temperatures from exceeding the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

A cold front will sweep through overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Behind it, strong winds will breeze out of the north at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Overcast skies will persist through the day on Thanksgiving as highs once again remain in the upper 50s and low 60s, though it might feel cooler due to the strong northerly winds and descending cold air mass behind the front.

Models are showing more agreement than yesterday when it comes to rain potential on Thanksgiving and through the rest of the week. Isolated-to-scattered showers will develop and rescind throughout the day, though most will be dry for the holiday. Showers are going to be the main extent of the rain as little-to-no storms are expected. Timing for the rain looks to be a few hours in the morning, taking a brief hiatus during the afternoon when most will be feasting on good Thanksgiving food, then remerging that evening into the nighttime hours.

Friday will also be a day where we will see isolated-to-scattered rain coverage, though due to the settling of a cold air mass across the Southern Plains, could lead to some light wintry mix and snow for far western counties. Everyone east of HW-283 will see warm enough surface temperatures that only rain is expected. Temperatures will cool off due to the cold air, mostly cloudy skies, and continuing breezy northerly winds, leading to afternoon temps in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Some isolated light rain will linger into Saturday, clearing out of Texoma entirely by the end of the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid 50s with much lighter winds and partly cloudy skies. Sunday will see most of the clouds clear out as the sun returns to dominate the sky once again, helping in warm temperatures back into the upper 50s and low 60s to start out early next week.

