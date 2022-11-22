First Alert Forecast | 11/22PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For this evening, cloud cover will increase across all locations. South to southeast winds will remain light at 5 to 10mph. Similar to this morning, some areas could see isolated to patchy fog. At times, the fog could become dense resulting in difficult travel conditions. Fog will dissipate by mid to late morning as south winds start to increase. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south.

Tomorrow will consist of mostly cloudy skies with highs rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts into the low 20s.

A cold front and area of low pressure will move in late Wed into early Thanksgiving morning. This disturbance will bring precipitation to our area in multiple waves over several days.

The front will bring north winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 30s. Temperatures on Thursday morning will start in the mid 40s. Behind the front will be a cooler airmass. In general, highs for Thanksgiving afternoon will be in the mid 50s. North winds sustained at 10 to 20mph. Thursday won’t be a wash out by any means but if you do have any plans that aren’t your home, grab the rain gear as isolated to scattered showers will develop throughout the day.

Friday will be the better day for scattered to numerous showers. While most will see temperatures above 32 degrees, some snow could mix in for far western counties. Highs will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s thanks to cloudy skies and breezy north winds.

Some isolated light rain will linger into Saturday, clearing out of Texoma entirely by the end of the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 50s. By Sunday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

