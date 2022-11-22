Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast | 11/22PM

Tomorrow will consist of mostly cloudy skies
By Lexie Walker
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For this evening, cloud cover will increase across all locations. South to southeast winds will remain light at 5 to 10mph. Similar to this morning, some areas could see isolated to patchy fog. At times, the fog could become dense resulting in difficult travel conditions. Fog will dissipate by mid to late morning as south winds start to increase. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south.

Tomorrow will consist of mostly cloudy skies with highs rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts into the low 20s.

A cold front and area of low pressure will move in late Wed into early Thanksgiving morning. This disturbance will bring precipitation to our area in multiple waves over several days.

The front will bring north winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 30s. Temperatures on Thursday morning will start in the mid 40s. Behind the front will be a cooler airmass. In general, highs for Thanksgiving afternoon will be in the mid 50s. North winds sustained at 10 to 20mph. Thursday won’t be a wash out by any means but if you do have any plans that aren’t your home, grab the rain gear as isolated to scattered showers will develop throughout the day.

Friday will be the better day for scattered to numerous showers. While most will see temperatures above 32 degrees, some snow could mix in for far western counties. Highs will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s thanks to cloudy skies and breezy north winds.

Some isolated light rain will linger into Saturday, clearing out of Texoma entirely by the end of the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low to mid 50s. By Sunday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via...
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
According to a press release from Superintendent Berry, Ashley Waffle was a Temporary Teacher’s...
Granite Public Schools confirms rape suspect worked for district
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to court documents, Robert Dean Shipley, 47, is accused of having sexual relations...
Duncan man charged with rape, lewd molestation of child

Latest News

Tomorrow will consist of mostly cloudy skies
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 11/22 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/22 AM)
With the quiet weather conditions overnight, patchy fog may develop
First Alert Forecast | 11/21PM
With the quiet weather conditions overnight, patchy fog may develop
First Alert 7 Forecast