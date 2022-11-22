Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are asking for help.

In surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers you can see two people break into High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.

The suspects are wearing hoodies and masks which disguises their appearance.

If you have any information on this burglary contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

