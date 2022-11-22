Parks Jones Realty by the numbers

Expert Connections
There are currently 334 homes actively up for sale in the Lawton board of Realtors.
There are currently 334 homes actively up for sale in the Lawton board of Realtors.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Park Jones Realtors are in with another report on the Real Estate Market by the numbers.

There are currently 334 homes actively up for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors.

Those homes have an average asking price of $209,400, however, sellers are asking for an average of $170,300 while homes sell for an average of $168,700 meaning sellers typically close their sale while receiving 99 percent of their asking price.

Also, on average, homes stay on the market for about 38 days before being sold. Meanwhile, out of the 334 homes for sale now, they’ve been on the market for an average of 75 days.

