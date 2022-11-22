Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound on Monday night.

According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gun shots being heard.

When they arrived one person was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

Police say the Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigation and ask for anyone with information to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers.

