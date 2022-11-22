Salvation Army preparing for annual Angel Tree

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army of Lawton’s Angel Tree goes up on Saturday, November 26, and they need your help fulfilling kids’ Christmas lists.

7News spoke with Maj. Raymond Pruitt, the Corps Officer for the Salvation Army of Lawton, about the Angel Tree’s needs this year and his involvement with the organization for the past 30 years.

Up from 2021, an additional 200 angels are seeking help from the community this holiday season. In total, there are 853 angels this year.

Angels may be adopted from the Angel Tree beginning Saturday, November 26, when the tree is put up at the Walmart on Sheridan, 1002 NW Sheridan Rd. The tree will be up until December 10. Salvation Army representatives will be at the front of the store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

For more information, you can visit the Salvation Army of Lawton’s Facebook page here.

