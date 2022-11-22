Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Salvation Army preparing for annual Angel Tree

By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army of Lawton’s Angel Tree goes up on Saturday, November 26, and they need your help fulfilling kids’ Christmas lists.

7News spoke with Maj. Raymond Pruitt, the Corps Officer for the Salvation Army of Lawton, about the Angel Tree’s needs this year and his involvement with the organization for the past 30 years.

Up from 2021, an additional 200 angels are seeking help from the community this holiday season. In total, there are 853 angels this year.

Angels may be adopted from the Angel Tree beginning Saturday, November 26, when the tree is put up at the Walmart on Sheridan, 1002 NW Sheridan Rd. The tree will be up until December 10. Salvation Army representatives will be at the front of the store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

For more information, you can visit the Salvation Army of Lawton’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via...
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
According to a press release from Superintendent Berry, Ashley Waffle was a Temporary Teacher’s...
Granite Public Schools confirms rape suspect worked for district
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to court documents, Robert Dean Shipley, 47, is accused of having sexual relations...
Duncan man charged with rape, lewd molestation of child

Latest News

Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 11/22/22
Telemundo Texoma 11/22/22
To ensure city staff are provided with a day off, trash collection is taking place a tad bit...
City of Lawton updated Thanksgiving trash collection hours
DeAnn Hill makes wreaths by hand.
Christmas tree farmer looks to rekindle holiday traditions