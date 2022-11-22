Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Suspect arrested in Altus Christian Academy burglary

Following a short investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Caleb Elder, who was booked into...
Following a short investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Caleb Elder, who was booked into the Jackson County Jail.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus Man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into the Altus Christian Academy over the weekend.

Altus Police Department said the break-in took place around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Academy on North Grady St.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, a suspect was caught on surveillance video causing damage inside the school, breaking several windows and ransacking administrative offices.

Following a short investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Caleb Elder, who was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Elder faces two charges, 2nd-degree burglary and damaging property.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night.
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via...
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
According to a press release from Superintendent Berry, Ashley Waffle was a Temporary Teacher’s...
Granite Public Schools confirms rape suspect worked for district
Ashley Waffle is pictured in an undated mugshot from Greer County.
School employee arrested for sex with student
According to court documents, Robert Dean Shipley, 47, is accused of having sexual relations...
Duncan man charged with rape, lewd molestation of child

Latest News

37-year-old Amie Carruthers has been charged with shooting with intent to kill and possessing a...
Woman arrested following Monday night shooting in Altus
Two people are see burglarizing the High Octane Dispensary in west Lawton.
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips
Two people are see burglarizing the High Octane Dispensary in west Lawton.
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips
The LPD online reporting system is going to be shut down starting Monday
Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating