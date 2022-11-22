Veterans group makes donation to Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local organization is going above and beyond to honor those who served in the military.

The Stephens County Honor Guard donated a check of $2,000 to the Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center on Tuesday, following a year-long effort where they fundraised the money through a raffle contest.

The Honor Guard commander said their primary mission is paying funeral costs for fallen veterans, but that doesn’t stop them from helping out where they’re needed.

“As a veteran myself, after 20 plus years, it’s something that, me personally, I feel is owed to our veterans,” Jerry McAdory said. “When we lose a brother or sister we want to honor them, we want to honor their service to this country, because they did make the ultimate sacrifice in some manner or another.”

The Commander also admits they’re in desperate need of new members.

The Honor Guard is open to veterans and active duty alike and McAdory said they’d be honored to have you.

To apply for membership, visit their website, at theschg.com, or call them at (580) 860-3115.

