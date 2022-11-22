Woman arrested following Monday night shooting in Altus

Expert Connections
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail and will face several charges in connection to a shooting in Altus on Monday night, after allegedly shooting at a man multiple times.

37-year-old Amie Carruthers has been charged with shooting with intent to kill and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers were called out to the Ridgecrest Apartments on Monday evening, after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Witnesses told police Carruthers had been seen firing a gun at a man, but luckily no one was injured, according to the press release.

During the investigation, police recovered evidence, including the firearm allegedly used in the shooting, before arresting Carruthers.

