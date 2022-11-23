AAA expects travel surge ahead of Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel this week for Thanksgiving. Numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble said road and air travel will be busy, and there’s a 20 percent bump in cruise bookings.

One key to a safe trip is to have a trusted mechanic check your vehicle’s battery strength, especially if you haven’t had a new one in three years or more.

“Batteries just don’t give us warning when they fail,” Gamble said. “That’s one of the tricky things about having a really great trip is you can be surprised thinking you didn’t have any issues and have your battery fail.”

Another tip is to check tire pressure if a warning light pops up on your dashboard.

“Your tires are your safety with gripping the road, certainly in congested traffic with fast stops,” Gamble said, “and also if you run into any moisture on the roads.”

She said a road side assistance plan through your insurance or a company can give you peace of mind.

“It can be very unnerving to be on the side of the road as traffic whizzes by you,” Gamble said. “You do not want to get outside of your vehicle if at all possible. Use that vehicle as shelter for you.”

Make sure you’re watching out for other vehicles that may be dealing with an emergency.

“It is the law in Oklahoma that any time you approach a vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights,” Gamble said, “you must move over if you have a lane or at least slow way down.”

Gamble said the goal is to make it to the Thanksgiving table safely.

“Often, we might spend more time fixing a dish or packing our suitcases than we do getting our car ready,” Gamble said, “taking these safety measures, but certainly the impact of not doing it can put a damper on your great holiday.”

The average national gas price is sitting at $3.63 as of this story, according to Triple A. In Comanche County, the average is $2.99.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.