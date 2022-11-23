Altus police searching for ‘peeping tom’

Expert Connections
A person was caught on surveillance video lurking around a home in Altus.
A person was caught on surveillance video lurking around a home in Altus.(Altus PD)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was seen lurking around a home.

Police say they took a report of a “peeping tom” in the neighborhood near Jackson County Memorial Hospital on November 21.

Cameras at the home captured a man outside the home and police are hoping residents can help with identification of the suspect.

If you have any information about the person, contact the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121 or Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477 (TIPS).

