Altus police searching for ‘peeping tom’

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was seen lurking around a home.

Police say they took a report of a “peeping tom” in the neighborhood near Jackson County Memorial Hospital on November 21.

Cameras at the home captured a man outside the home and police are hoping residents can help with identification of the suspect.

A person was caught on surveillance video lurking around a home in Altus. (Altus PD)

If you have any information about the person, contact the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121 or Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477 (TIPS).

